Jeff Koons Balloon Dog: Sculpture smashed at exhibition

Getty Images

Have you ever accidentally broken something?

Well, one woman in America must be feeling awful after breaking a piece of art worth $42,000 (£34,870) this weekend.

A woman tapped the 40cm tall sculpture of a balloon dog, by Jeff Koons, knocking it off its plinth and smashing it into hundreds of pieces.

But despite it breaking, another artist said they wanted to buy the shards because it is "a really cool story".

Stephen Gamson Whoops!

The lady who knocked it over said she was "very very sorry" but luckily she didn't have to pay to replace it.

Bénédicte Caluch, who works at the gallery which represents the sculpture, told the local newspaper "it was an event!"

"Everyone came to see what happened."

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

Some of the guests at the VIP event wondered if the accident was "performance art" like when famous graffiti artist Banksy shredded his own painting.

But it definitely wasn't deliberate!

AFP/Getty Luckily this Rabbit didn't smash - it's one of the most expensive sculptures ever.

Jeff Koons, the famous artist who made it, previously broke records for selling the most expensive piece of art by someone still alive.

His Rabbit sculpture sold for $91.1million (£71million) in May 2019.

Have you ever accidentally broken something? Let us know in the comments below!