Dippy the Dinosaur exhibition arrives in Coventry

Dan Kitwood/Getty

Scientists have just finished assembling a huge dinosaur exhibition at a museum in Coventry.

The enormous Diplodocus nicknamed Dippy is made up of 292 replica bones.

A team of six people took four days to put it together.

"It's not easy to move and put together a very large dinosaur skeleton like this," Lorraine Cornish, the head of conservation at the Natural History Museum in London said.

CV Life Visitors to Herbert Art Gallery and Museum will be able to see the exhibit for the next three years

Dippy has lived in the Natural History Museum in London since 1905 - although it has been on a UK tour recently.

But now its new home is at The Herbert Art Gallery and Museum in Coventry.

Diplodocus Facts: It's pronounced DIP-low-DOCK-us

The dinosaurs lived in the late Jurassic period - 155 million years ago!

They were herbivores - which means they were vegetarian

The biggest were 26 metres long and weighed around 15 tonnes. That's bigger than a double decker bus!

The skeleton is a replica of a Diplodocus discovered in America in 1899 and was the first dinosaur seen on display anywhere in the world.

Dippy was made using a plaster cast of the original bones in the USA and packed into dozens of boxes and sent to London in 1905.

At its new home in Coventry, the museum had to put down protective floors because of how heavy the crates were.

There were 28 boxes of dinosaur parts to put together, which needed an expert team.

"You've got to make sure everything's on the right way around," said Lorraine Cornish, who looked after Dippy's moving day, adding "you need to know your dinosaur anatomy."

Is Dippy the biggest ever jigsaw puzzle!?

Dippy stands on a huge plinth which is four metres wide and eight metres long, and its new owners are super excited about its arrival.

"It is an immense thing to have in the building," says Marguerite Nugent, from Culture Coventry.

"It's been a really exciting process, and I can't believe that today's the day we open to the public."

You can see Dippy in its new home in Coventry for the next three years.