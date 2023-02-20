play
Dancing on Ice 2023: Who left this week?

Last updated at 08:01
full celebrity photo of dancing on ice line up (left to right) Darren Harriott, Mollie Gallagher, Siva Kaneswaran, Ekin-Su Culculoglu, The Vivienne, Patsy Palmer, Joey Essex, Michelle Heaton, John Fashanu, Nile Wilson and Carly StensonMatt Frost/ITV

Warning to Dancing on Ice fans, there are spoilers coming up.

It was Movie Week this Sunday, which saw celebrities taking to the rink performing to famous songs from Toy Story, High School Musical, Mary Poppins and many more.

Comedian Darren Harriott was the latest celeb to be voted off the show, after being in the skate-off against fellow contestant Siva Kaneswaran.

Darren Harriott and Tippy PackardMatt Frost/ITV
Darren Harriott and Tippy Packard left the show this week

The judges decided to save Siva Kaneswaran, making Darren Harriott the fifth contestant to leave the show.

Talking about his time on the show, Darren said: "I lasted a lot longer than I expected, I thought I'd be out before the show started. Thank you to everyone, it's been a dream."

He said thanks to his skating partner Tippy too: "I'd never ice-skated before, everyone has been so nice...and of course thanks to Tippy. I've never met anybody with such enthusiasm."

The show also saw judge Ashley Banjo perform with his dance group Diversity, for a special performance.

The five couples that are left will perform in Props Week next Sunday, where the celebrities will have to face different obstacles in their routines.

