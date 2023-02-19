King Charles co-writes children's book about the environment

WPA Pool King Charles met with charities and experts to talk about looking after the planet

King Charles has helped write a new children's book - all about climate change and looking after our environment.

'Climate Change' - a Ladybird Book, will be published next month.

Last week, the King held a special reception at Buckingham Palace to discuss the impact climate change is having on our environment.

He told world leaders that he hopes the book will empower young people to look after the world around them.

Getty Images Orangutans are one of the endangered species whose habitat is degraded by humans

Charles' new book is being published as a ladybird book, a popular series of books for children.

The book has been co-written with Tony Juniper, the Chair of Natural England - a group that looks at the country's habitats and nature.

It's a new version of a book they wrote together in 2017, but this time, written for 7-11 year olds.

Mr Juniper said they were "trying to bring the facts to the fingertips of the people who've got most to gain by finding solutions in time" and that they want to inspire young people to find new ways to save the planet.

Matthew J Thomas A meadow is a perfect place to think of when it comes to biodiversity - think of all the different insects and plants that work together to make it pretty!

Leaders from government, business, charities and indigenous communities went to the palace reception to discuss stronger action on protecting biodiversity.

Biodiversity is the idea that lots of different animals, plants and creatures all living together, help to create a good environment.

If a place has good biodiversity, it means lots of different species have the chance to develop. If it doesn't, it means that only certain animals or plants can live there, and some species may be dying out.

In the UK, environmental campaigners and scientists are worried about our biodiversity, and say it's going down, due to climate change.

Climate change impacts all different parts of the environment - from reducing how much food animals can eat, to polluting or flooding the habitats that they live in.

Want to learn more about climate change? Find out here!

King Charles and the environment

Tim Graham

This isn't the first time the King has spoke about climate change.

When he was Prince of Wales, he spoke publicly about his concerns around pollution, global warming, and plastic waste.

Last year, he said he wanted to look after the world for future generations.