The Masked Singer: Who was revealed in the final

ITV

The winner of The Masked Singer has been crowned!

Week after week, celebrities have been singing their hearts out while the judges try and guess who's under the costume.

Phoenix, Fawn and Rhino battled have it out in the final, and the winner has now been revealed.

Scroll on to find out who it is, and don't forget to let us know what you thought about the final in the comments below!

ITV Fawn was revealed to be singer Natalie Appleton

In third place, and first to be unmasked on the night was Fawn who performed a rendition of Hopelessly Devoted from the musical Grease.

The judges guesses included Spice Girl Emma Bunton and singer Shania Twain.

Fawn was revealed to be singer Natalie Appleton who was in the band All Saints!

ITV Ricky Wilson from the Kaiser Chiefs was under Phoenix's mask!

Next to be unmasked was Phoenix.

He performed the song, Sway, while the judges made their guesses.

They thought Phoenix could be former Dr Who, David Tennant or Mark Owen from Take That.

It was revealed to be Ricky Wilson from the band Kaiser Chiefs!

ITV The winner was Busted band member, Charlie Simpson

And finally, Rhino was chosen as the winner of this year's series!

He sang the Lewis Capaldi hit, Before You Go, in the final and blew both the judges and audience away!

Host Joel Dommett revealed he made the correct guess on episode one of the series!

The winner is....Charlie Simpson from Busted!

What did you think of the singers this year? Let us know in the comments below!