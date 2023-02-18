Storm Otto: 120mph winds and power cuts across Scotland

Skywatcher/BBC Weather Watchers In East Lothian, in Scotland, this trampoline was taken away in the wind

Over 30,000 homes in Scotland had power cuts yesterday as a huge storm hit the country.

Called Storm Otto, the bad weather is creating heavy rain and strong winds all across the UK.

Up in the Cairngorms, in Scotland, the wind speed reached 120 miles per hour.

The fast winds also meant lots of schools were closed, including over 100 in Aberdeen.

Getty Images In a ski area in the Cairngorms, people were warned not to head to the mountains due to the weather

Electricity suppliers in Scotland say they're working to help people whose homes don't have power at the moment.

They offered hot food and drinks to people in homes that can't get electricity due to the storm.

The fast winds brought down trees, damaged vehicles and impacted power lines.

Trains, busses and ferries were cancelled across the country and fallen trees have been blocking roads.

Network Rail Scotland A tree fell onto a railway at Tain in Scotland and brought down some high-voltage power lines

In the north of England there were power cuts as well - around 1,300 homes in Ripon, Yorkshire, were left without power yesterday.

There were lots of train delays, and roads were closed due to the fallen trees.

This was the first named storm of the year - to find out more, click here.

Angus Council The roof of this Primary School in Angus, Scotland, was damaged, and part of it had flown off

Up in the Cairngorms - which is a big mountain range in Scotland - the fastest wind speed was measured, coming in at 120 miles per hour!

Lower down in Inverbervie, weather monitors measured a wind speed of 83mph.

Storm Otto led to a yellow weather warning for some parts of Scotland for snow and ice, mainly in the north, but this stopped at 9am on Saturday morning.

A yellow warning means weather is likely to have an impact on travel and day-to-day life.

You can find out more about UK weather warnings here.