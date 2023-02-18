play
Rio Carnival: 2023 festival kicks off with plenty of colour!

The world's biggest carnival has started in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The carnival attracts millions of visitors and lasts for several days leading to the Christian festival of Lent. Check out how fabulous it looks!
It's the first time since 2020 that locals in Rio de Janeiro, in Brazil, have been able to celebrate carnival season fully. It returned for the first time since the pandemic last year, but it had to be held at a later date and wasn't the huge event people are used to seeing. But now the Rio Carnival is back bigger and brighter than ever...
People dancing and parading in the streetGetty Images
People will be celebrating for the next few days as the carnival takes place between 17-25 February.
Carnival performerReuters
Around two million people flock to watch the festivities, which includes live music in the streets and lots of colourful dancing. There are usually over 500 street parties being held in the area!
People playing music in the streetReuters
The top samba schools in the area compete during the carnival with big displays of parades with floats and lots of dancing.
DancingRetuers
And it's not just humans soaking up the atmosphere and having fun - look at these adorable dogs in their costumes!
Dogs in costumesReuters

