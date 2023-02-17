One Direction: What are Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik up to now?

Getty Images What are 1D doing now?

Since they formed, One Direction have broken six Guinness World Records as a band and their success hasn't stopped since the boys all went in their own direction!

The band - made up of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik - originally got put together on the TV show, The X Factor in 2010.

But after huge chart success the group went on a break in 2016, and since then there have been plenty of rumours that they could be getting back together.

So, what are they all doing now?

Harry Styles

Getty Images Harry Styles won every Brit Award he was nominated for this year

Since the split Harry has continued to make music as a solo artist - with three albums to his name so far.

He's also continued to break records, his song As It Was was number one for a whopping 15 weeks in the US- the longest any solo artists has ever stayed at the top of the Billboard Chart.

He stole the show at the Brit Awards this year - winning all four awards he was nominated for.

Aside from music, he has also starred in four movies and been on the front cover of the US versions of fashion magazine Vogue - the first time a man has done so!

Niall Horan

Getty Images Niall Horan is a keen golfer!

Niall also went down the solo artist route, releasing two albums - Flicker and Heartbreak Weather.

Flicker, Niall's first album, was released in 2017 and was number one in the US selling 152,000 copies there.

During the pandemic he played a special one-off virtual concert at the Royal Albert Hall to support the team that help set up and run his concerts.

Louis Tomlinson

Getty Images Louis returned to the X Factor in 2018 - which is where One Direction started

Louis has also stuck with music and released two albums - Walls and Faith in the Future.

Following the split he released a single, Just Hold On, alongside American DJ Steve Aoki - it reached number two in the singles chart in the UK.

In 2018, Louis returned to The X Factor, where One Direction formed, but this time as a judge and mentor.

Liam Payne

Getty Images Liam Payne released the official song for the movie Ron's Gone Wrong

Since the split Liam has also been successful as a solo artist selling over 18 million singles and having his music streamed more than 3.9 billion times.

He released his only solo album called LP1 in December 2019.

The lead single from the album, Strip That Down, climbed to number three in the singles chart in the UK.

In 2021 Liam released a single called Sunshine, which is the official song for the movie 'Ron's Gone Wrong'.

Zayn Malik

Getty Images Zayn Malik joined the campaign to have the free school lunches scheme expanded in the UK

Zayn left One Direction in 2015, one year before they officially went on a break.

Since leaving the group he has released three albums; Mind of Mine, Icarus Falls and Nobody is Listening.

As a solo artist Zayn added to his list of musical achievements - becoming the first British male artist to debut at number one in the UK and the US with their first single and album.

He also picked up the Billboard Music Award for New Artist of the Year - an award he claimed whilst still part of One Direction -the only artist to have done so.

Last year he joined the campaign to have the free school lunches scheme expanded in the UK.