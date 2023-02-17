Storm Otto: First named storm of 2023 set to hit today

Alana Willox The Met Office has warned of large waves on North Sea coasts

High winds of up to 75mph and heavy rain are set to hit parts of the UK today, in what will be the first named storm of 2023.

Storm Otto will mainly affect northern England and Scotland, and yellow weather warnings for wind have been issued in these areas.

This is the least severe of the weather warnings that can be issued.

It means there will likely be disruption to travel and power. The warnings will end at 2pm in Northern England, and 3pm in Scotland.

HM Coastguard Western Isles, Skye and Lochaber Strong winds hit parts of Scotland, including the Western Isles, earlier this month

As well as strong winds and rainfall of over 40-50mm in Scotland, the UK's weather service the Met Office have said that there is also a risk of large waves, particularly on coastlines on the North Sea.

So why do storms get named and who names them? Read on to find out more.

Who chose the name Storm Otto?

In the UK, the Met Office - which keeps track of the weather - names powerful storms affecting this country.

They do it to make people more aware when severe weather is on the way.

But while Storm Otto will bring some disruption to the UK, it's actually Denmark that will feel most of its effects.

As a result, it's the Danish weather service that's named it.

If it had been the UK Met Office, they would have named it Storm Antoni.