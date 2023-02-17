play
What are you getting up to this half term?

Last updated at 10:42
child playing tennisGetty Images
Will you be outside playing sport?

Depending on where you live in the country, half term is either starting or coming to an end.

Either way we need an update!

How you are spending your hard earned break? Have you been out enjoying the countryside ? Or maybe even visited a museum or gallery? Or maybe you just hit the shops for a bubble tea!

Or if half term is just beginning for you, let us know what plans you have coming up in the comments below!

Young girl and a woman bakingGetty Images
Half term can be a great opportunity to do things you don't normally have time for

Have you been on a family holiday or maybe celebrating a birthday?

Have you been testing out your baking skills, or checking a film out at the cinema?

Maybe you've just been spending your time with your feet up relaxing!

Whatever you are up to we want to know all about it.

Newsround Home