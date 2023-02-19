How to Train Your Dragon is being turned into a live-action movie

dreamworks

Hiccup and Toothless are flying back onto the big screen, but this time for a live-action movie.

DreamWorks animation announced last week that the How to Train You Dragon book series and animated movies would be turned into a live-action film.

Live-action means using real life human actors, and realistic graphics to make virtual creatures look as real as possible.

Makers have said that new film is set for release on March 14, 2025.

dreamworks

Very little has been revealed about the new movie so far, but here's what we do know...

Dean DeBlois - who directed the original animated trilogy, is returning to the live-action movie as a writer, director, and producer.

There is no official news about who will play the characters in the movie yet, but casting is currently taking place. (Let us know your suggestions in the comments below!)

The first How to Train Your Dragon movie came out in 2010, and was followed by a sequel in 2014, and a final movie in 2019.

The movies follow the story of Hiccup, a small Viking who lives on an island where his people are at war with dragons, until one day he makes friends with a special dragon named Toothless.

Are you a fan of the animated films? Do you want to see a live-action version of How to Train Your Dragon? Let us know in the comments...