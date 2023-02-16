Uncombable Hair Syndrome: 10-year-old Sam has rare condition

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. What is uncombable hair syndrome?

Nobody likes having their hair combed, but 10-year-old Sam from Humberston in Lincolnshire has an excuse for not combing his - because it's officially "uncombable!"

He is one of only a few people in the world who has a genetic condition called uncombable hair syndrome.

Sam is proud of his unusual hair, saying "it's ok to be different".

He wants to let more people know about his condition because he gets so many questions about it.

"I feel really proud about my hair because it's really rare," Sam says, "it feels good to be one-in-a-million."

What is uncombable hair syndrome?

Getty Images The difference between the hair shaft with and without uncombable hair syndrome

Things Sam says people ask about his hair 'Have you bleached it?'

'What have you done to your hair?'

'It looks like you stuck your finger in a plug socket!'

Scientists started researching the condition in the 1970s but they only recently worked out what causes 'uncombable hair syndrome'.

Researchers say each individual strand of hair in uncombable hair is a different shape to most hair which makes it unable to lay flat.

The condition is so rare, scientists only know of around 100 examples of it in the whole world.

But they also say that the hair usually becomes less frizzy as people with the condition get older.

Sam, with his sister Erin and mum Helen, wants to raise awareness of the rare genetic condition

Harry's mum Helen first noticed his hair was different when he was about four and said she had "never seen anything like it before".

"He's not fazed by it... the more he learned to embrace it, the more he learned to love the comments people made about it and the more he grew it.

"Now I can't even get him to the hairdresser to get it cut, he loves it long."

Ms Barley said she gets asked why his hair looks different at least once a week and she was "really proud of him" for raising awareness.