Harry Potter: Dumbledore 50p coin released

Last updated at 08:27
dumbledore coin on a backdrop showing a bigger version of the illustration The Royal Mint/PA Wire
Harry Potter character Albus Dumbledore will feature on a 50p piece

Albus Dumbledore is going to be on a new 50p coin to celebrate 25 years since the first Harry Potter book.

The book's famous headmaster is part of a four coin collection including boy wizard Harry Potter, the Hogwarts express and Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry itself.

The special coins are made by the Royal Mint which make all UK coins.

It will also have a "magical" logo which shows a lightning bolt (like the one on Harry Potter's head) or a 25, depending on what angle you see it from.

Read on to find out more and try our Harry Potter family quiz at the bottom.

dumbledore coin closeupThe Royal Mint/PA Wire
Albus Dumbledore is one of the most recognisable characters from the Harry Potter books

The coin is only available to buy as a collectible from the Royal Mint, so it's unlikely you'll get it as pocket money sadly!

The other side will have King Charles' face on it, as coins with his portrait on slowly replace ones with Queen Elizabeth II on it.

Some of the collectibles are in colour, unlike most coins.

The Royal Mint says the Harry Potter collection of coins is special because half of the coins have the Queen on the Heads side and the other half have King Charles on.

