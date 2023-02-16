Harry Potter: Dumbledore 50p coin released

The Royal Mint/PA Wire Harry Potter character Albus Dumbledore will feature on a 50p piece

Albus Dumbledore is going to be on a new 50p coin to celebrate 25 years since the first Harry Potter book.

The book's famous headmaster is part of a four coin collection including boy wizard Harry Potter, the Hogwarts express and Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry itself.

The special coins are made by the Royal Mint which make all UK coins.

It will also have a "magical" logo which shows a lightning bolt (like the one on Harry Potter's head) or a 25, depending on what angle you see it from.

The Royal Mint/PA Wire Albus Dumbledore is one of the most recognisable characters from the Harry Potter books

Albus Dumbledore facts: He's the most famous headteacher of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry

His full name is Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore

He was on the first collectible chocolate frog card Harry Potter gets.

He has a rare pet Phoenix called Fawkes

He loves sherbet lemon sweets (it's the password to get into his office!)

The coin is only available to buy as a collectible from the Royal Mint, so it's unlikely you'll get it as pocket money sadly!

The other side will have King Charles' face on it, as coins with his portrait on slowly replace ones with Queen Elizabeth II on it.

Some of the collectibles are in colour, unlike most coins.

The Royal Mint says the Harry Potter collection of coins is special because half of the coins have the Queen on the Heads side and the other half have King Charles on.

Best Dumbledore moments: His epic duel with Lord Voldemort in the Ministry of Magic.

After trying his luck eating a Bertie Botts Every Flavoured Bean - he reacts to the flavour he got by saying: "Alas, Earwax"... Yum!

Dramatically escaping from the Minister of Magic by touching his phoenix and disappearing.

When welcoming students to Hogwarts for the first time he says: "Before we begin our banquet, I would like to say a few words. And here they are: Nitwit! Blubber! Oddment! Tweak!"

