Minecraft 1.20: Sniffer, cherry blossom biome, and archaeology incoming

Minecraft/mojang Get ready to sniff and dig out some treasure!

Minecraft fans get ready to dig, discover and blossom!

Mojang - the makers of Minecraft - have announced that a bunch of new features will be heading to the game in the next update.

The 1.20 patch will see the introduction of a new fan-favourite mob, mysterious items in the sand and a new biome!

The previous 1.19 update, also known as the Wild Update, saw the introduction of Frogs and mangrove swamps.

So what can fans expect from the new update, and how can they test it out before it launches? Take a look below!

What's coming in the 1.20 patch?

The Cherry Blossom Biome

Minecraft/mojang Cherry Blossom trees are coming

Fans will be treated to a new biome in 1.20 which will feature pink cherry blossom trees.

According to Mojang, cute mobs like pigs, sheep and bees will spawn in this new biome.

The cherry trees can be cut down and turned into full wooden sets, as well as crafted into a new hanging sign item.

Fans will also be able to find cherry tree saplings which can be planted wherever a player wants.

It's time to become an Archaeologist

Minecraft/mojang Four pottery shards can be joined together to make a whole pot

Minecraft is adding the ability to become an archaeologist - a scientist who studies human history by researching and digging up old items from the past - to the 1.20 update.

Players will be able to discover a new type of sand called 'suspicious sand' in the deserts near temples.

By using the new 'brush' tool, players will be able to clear away the suspicious sand blocks to reveal hidden tools, bones, sniffer eggs, and pottery shards.

Each pottery piece has a special pattern on it, which can be collected and put together to make a whole pot. The completed pattern on the pot will tell a unique story.

Mojang have said that more dig site areas will be added in the future.

The Sniffer is here!

Minecraft/mojang The sniffer can help players sniff out some goodies!

If you watched Minecraft Live last year you'll remember The Sniffer, the winner of the fan-vote for the next mob to be added to the game.

The sniffer is an ancient mob that was extinct… until now!

Sniffer eggs can be found in archaeology sites near desert temples, which will hatch into baby snifflets.

When it becomes a fully grown sniffer, it can help players by sniffing out ancient seeds, which will grow into decorative plants.

How can fans try out the 1.20 features before launch?

Minecraft/mojang Players can try out some of the new features early, like hanging signs and cherry blossom wood

From 15 February players who have the Java version of Minecraft will be able to try out some of these features in a snapshot, or players who have the Bedrock version can try them out in a preview.

Snapshots and previews are a way for Minecraft players to test upcoming features before they're officially released in game.

These features are still being worked on by the gamer makers, so they often ask people to try them out so they can fix any bugs that come up during testing.