Cyclone Gabrielle: Hundreds rescued from roofs in New Zealand

New Zealand Defence Force Soldiers in helicopters help people to safety from the rooftops in New Zealand

Hundreds of people have been rescued from rooftops in New Zealand after the country was hit by a cyclone on Monday.

Cyclone Gabrielle has caused significant flooding and landslides across the North Island.

New Zealand announced a national state of emergency on Tuesday - only the third time a national state of emergency has been announced there.

New Zealand's prime minister Chris Hipkins says the cyclone is the biggest weather event to hit the country in the past century.

What is a cyclone? A cyclone is a tropical storm which formed over the ocean

It's thought to have affected at least a third of the country's population of five million people.

At least four people have died because of the cyclone.

The storm has now move away from New Zealand but more than ten thousand people have been forced out of their homes.

Rescue workers have been helping people stuck on rooftops and have taken more than 300 people to safety.

Getty Images The cyclone is thought to have affected a third of New Zealand's population

The rain has stopped in most parts of the country, but some remote towns and areas are still cut off by floodwaters and a lack of power.

The damage has been worst in coastal communities on the far north and east coast of the North Island.

Today, more than 140,000 people across the island are still without power but electricity has been restored to 80,000 homes.

Residents in hard-hit areas are also being asked to conserve water and food because of fears of shortages.