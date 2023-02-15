Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to resign

PA Media

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced she is resigning - which means she is stepping down from her job.

Ms Sturgeon was First Minister in Scottish Parliament for more than eight years - making her the longest serving first minister.

A person close to Ms Sturgeon told the BBC that she had "had enough".

Ms Sturgeon is holding a press conference at Bute House in Edinburgh today where it is expected she will share more information about why she has announced her departure.

Ms Sturgeon has been first minister since November 2014, when she took over from Alex Salmond after the Scottish independence referendum.

It is thought that she will not leave her job right away, which will give time for the next first minister to be elected.

We will keep you updated with the latest news on this story as it develops.