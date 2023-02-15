play
Watch Newsround

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to resign

Last updated at 10:50
comments
View Comments (2)
Nicola SturgeonPA Media

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced she is resigning - which means she is stepping down from her job.

Ms Sturgeon was First Minister in Scottish Parliament for more than eight years - making her the longest serving first minister.

A person close to Ms Sturgeon told the BBC that she had "had enough".

Ms Sturgeon is holding a press conference at Bute House in Edinburgh today where it is expected she will share more information about why she has announced her departure.

Ms Sturgeon has been first minister since November 2014, when she took over from Alex Salmond after the Scottish independence referendum.

It is thought that she will not leave her job right away, which will give time for the next first minister to be elected.

We will keep you updated with the latest news on this story as it develops.

More like this

Nicola Sturgeon and Ricky Boleto

Cost of living crisis: First Minister Nicola Sturgeon faces questions from kids

Nicola Sturgeon

Scottish second referendum: Why are we talking about this?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

2 comments

  • Why?

    • U21527941 replied:
      Because she wanted to

Top Stories

Be better online

Safer Internet Day: Top tips for when you're online

comments
51
A woman sits amidst rubble and damages following an earthquake in Gaziantep, Turkey

Rescue services helping as big quake hits Turkey and Syria

comments
95
Amelia with her Junior Bake Off trophy
play
2:06

We speak to Junior Bake Off champion about winning the show

Newsround Home