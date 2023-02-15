Thief steals 200,000 Creme Eggs and other times chocolate made the news

The defendant was caught transporting 200,000 of these chocolate treats

A man who stole 200,000 Creme Eggs has been found guilty after police caught him with a lorry load of the chocolate treats.

Toby Pool from Tingley, West Yorkshire, cut through the gates of a storage unit to reach the chocolate treats.

He gave himself up to police and pleaded guilty to stealing the eggs worth around £31,000 in total.

This story got us thinking about other times chocolate has made the headlines

Century-old chocolate bar from the Boer War sells at auction

Eddisons Would you eat this 122-year-old chocolate?

We've all had a bit too much chocolate and felt a bit ill, but if you ate this chocolate bar you'd almost certainly feel sick!

It was sent to a soldier during the Second Boer War (1899 -1902) so when it sold at auction in 2022 it was 122-years-old.

The bar was made in York by UK sweets company Rowntree's.

The auctioneer who sold it said the tins are quite common but it is "incredibly rare" to find one with the chocolate still in it - probably because you'd be crazy to forget about your chocolate stash!

Chef makes chocolate version of York Minster

Ashley McCarthy Chef Ashley made this choco-church for a festival

To celebrate the return of York's chocolate festival in 2022 a chef made this amazing chocolate sculpture of its most famous landmark.

York Minster is the cathedral in the centre of the city and is a popular tourist destination.

Chef Ashley McCarthy took just a week to make the architectural masterpiece, and he said it was "100% edible"!

Meltdown after chocolate road spill

Reuters This chocolate spill caused traffic chaos

Roads in a town in Germany were brought to a standstill after "a tonne of chocolate" was spilt in 2018.

A tank of melted chocolate in a factory spilled and poured into the street where it solidified.

The company responsible had to reassure people they weren't going to run out of chocolate afterwards.

It was eventually cleared away by firefighters using hot water and shovels - it must've been very hard to resist eating it!

Chocolatier makes charity choc chopper

Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance Jan Hansen made the heli-choc-ter to raise money for charity

A charity fundraiser really 'took off' when chocolatier Jan Hansen in Lincolnshire made a chocolate helicopter to help raise money.

The gargantuan cocoa creation used 100kilos of chocolate and was 2.1metres tall by 2.7metres long.

It even had white chocolate rotor blades on it!

Jan had to make a special metal frame to make the helicopter shape and eventually sold bits of the chocolate off to raise money for charity.