play
Watch Newsround

Schoolboy gets his pilot's license before he can drive a car

Last updated at 15:10
comments
View Comments
George Walker Jnr in front of a planeGeorge Walker Jnr
George Walker Jnr said his grandfather inspired him

At 16-years-old most people start thinking about learning to drive a car, but George Walker from Aberdeenshire wanted to be a little different...

On his 16th birthday he got his first ever flying lesson and now aged 17, he's passed his flying license.

That means he can fly a single propeller aeroplane on his own - and can even take passengers.

"I haven't got a driving licence yet which seems bonkers," George says.

George Walker Jnr at the controlsGeorge Walker Jnr
George can use all the complicated controls without help

George was inspired to learn to fly because of his grandfather who flew transport planes in the RAF and his school friends are shocked by his new skill.

"They think it's quite cool", he says, "everyone else is getting their picture outside their car after passing their test, I've got a picture outside an airplane".

"There's been a lot of people asking for lifts, there's quite a queue."

George Walker Jnr flyingWalker family
George Walker Jnr said flying is the best feeling

As for flying itself, he said: "It's the best feeling in the world, I have never done anything that has felt better than flying, especially flying solo. It's just incredible, looking at all the scenery, having control of an amazing machine."

He says he loves flying so much, he hopes to get a job in the aviation industry when he grows up.

More like this

a plane flies into the sunset
play
1:29

The Big Question: How do planes fly?

BBC
image

Guide: How to make perfect paper planes

Pupils looking at the plane

Primary school turns airplane into library

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Be better online

Safer Internet Day: Top tips for when you're online

comments
51
A woman sits amidst rubble and damages following an earthquake in Gaziantep, Turkey

Rescue services helping as big quake hits Turkey and Syria

comments
95
Amelia with her Junior Bake Off trophy
play
2:06

We speak to Junior Bake Off champion about winning the show

Newsround Home