Schoolboy gets his pilot's license before he can drive a car

George Walker Jnr George Walker Jnr said his grandfather inspired him

At 16-years-old most people start thinking about learning to drive a car, but George Walker from Aberdeenshire wanted to be a little different...

On his 16th birthday he got his first ever flying lesson and now aged 17, he's passed his flying license.

That means he can fly a single propeller aeroplane on his own - and can even take passengers.

"I haven't got a driving licence yet which seems bonkers," George says.

George Walker Jnr George can use all the complicated controls without help

George was inspired to learn to fly because of his grandfather who flew transport planes in the RAF and his school friends are shocked by his new skill.

"They think it's quite cool", he says, "everyone else is getting their picture outside their car after passing their test, I've got a picture outside an airplane".

"There's been a lot of people asking for lifts, there's quite a queue."

Walker family George Walker Jnr said flying is the best feeling

As for flying itself, he said: "It's the best feeling in the world, I have never done anything that has felt better than flying, especially flying solo. It's just incredible, looking at all the scenery, having control of an amazing machine."

He says he loves flying so much, he hopes to get a job in the aviation industry when he grows up.