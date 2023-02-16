play
How Jill Scott is inspiring the Lionesses of the future

Former Lioness Jill Scott has inspired lots of young girls to play football and the European Champion has now had a football pitch named after her.

It's in her home town and belongs to the junior team she first started to play for.

It's the first of 23 pitches to be named after members of the famous team.

Most of the money to pay for these pitches has come from the Football Foundation which wants to see more girls taking up the sport.

The football star met some lucky young players at the newly named pitch and they even got to show Jill some of their skills!

