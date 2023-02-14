Deep sea mining will be bad for whales and dolphins, say scientists

Getty Images

Scientists are warning deep sea mining could be a threat to whales, dolphins and other marine life.

Noise pollution caused by drilling and mining equipment in oceans could mean the health of cetaceans, (a general term for large marine mammals) may suffer.

Why are humans mining the seabed?

The seabed is full of valuable minerals such as lithium, cobalt and graphite. These naturally occurring minerals are used in everyday life, for example to make smart phone batteries and to power electric vehicles.

However, the heavy-duty machinery used to drill into the seabed makes a lot of noise and vibrations underwater, disrupting the natural habitat of whales, dolphins and other rare marine creatures.

What could happen to the whales and dolphins?

Sound is essential to underwater mammals as they use it to communicate and to navigate around the ocean. But sounds from machinery used in mining can interfere with this, causing distress for the sea creatures.

These sounds may cause mothers and calves to separate and disrupt feeding, according to the scientists.

Marine biologist Dr Kirsten Thompson, who was part of the team from the University of Exeter and Greenpeace Research Laboratories said, "Imagine if your neighbourhood was suddenly disrupted by construction work that goes on 24/7, your life would change dramatically.

"Your mental health would be compromised, you might change your behaviour to escape from it. It's no different for whales or dolphins."

Deep sea mining does not occur very often around the world yet, but with the demand for more of the valuable minerals increasing, it is feared the method will become more common in the future.