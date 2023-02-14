Lilt: Fizzy drink to change name to Fanta Pineapple and Grapefruit

coca cola

The fizzy drink Lilt will disappear from UK shelves after 48 years.

The "totally tropical" drink was first launched in 1975 and is owned and made by the Coca-Cola company - who also own a lot of other drinks brands like Oasis and Dr Pepper.

Lilt was only available to buy in the UK, Ireland, Gibraltar and the Seychelles.

Coca-Cola said that Lilt would be renamed Fanta Pineapple and Grapefruit from 14 February 2023, but wanted to stress that the taste and ingredients would stay the same.

"Our main priority with this announcement is to reassure Lilt's loyal fan base that absolutely nothing has changed when it comes to the iconic taste of the drink they know and love," Fanta brand manager Charlotte Walsham said. "It's just got itself a new name."

