Why are some Afghan refugees in the UK being made to move?

13-year-old Ahmad loves playing football.

He practices with his dad at his local park near Hartlepool, an area they only moved to recently.

Ahmad's family had originally settled in Manchester after coming to the UK from Afghanistan when the Taliban came into power in August 2021.

He found a local football club to play for there, and made friends.

However, life changed again for Ahmad in November 2022. The government found a permanent home for his family, but it was two hours away from Manchester which meant they would have to leave.

Jenny went to meet Ahmad to find out more about his story.

