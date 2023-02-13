Gorillas at London Zoo celebrate Valentine's Day in style!

ZSL London Zoo It's not just people getting into the Valentine's Day spirit!

The 14 February is a big deal for lots of people, but it's not just humans getting into the Valentine's Day spirit.

Love was in the air at London Zoo, as keepers played matchmaker to gorilla Kiburi who recently arrived at the zoo and his new companions Mjukuu and Effie.

The trio were treated to a heart shaped piñata filled with a range of tasty vegetables and leafy greens for them to munch on.

It appears the romantic gift successfully worked its magic, with the animals showing one another some love and ape-preciation!

18-year-old male Kiburi is a silverback, which is a type of mature male mountain gorilla. Their name comes from the silver section of hair they develop on their backs as adults.

Kiburi was brought to London zoo last November as part of a European breeding programme for the species which is classed as critically endangered. This means the animals face an extremely high risk of extinction.

"Western lowland gorillas are critically endangered in the wild," gorilla keeper Jo Barnes said.

Western lowland gorillas are native to Africa and can be found in countries including Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Central African Republic.

Poaching, which is the illegal hunting and killing of animals, diseases and the destruction of their habitat all threaten the species' populations.

ZSL London Zoo Who doesn't like a tasty Valentine's treat!

Did you know? Silverback gorillas can weigh up to a whopping 30 stone and measure 170cm tall when the animals are on all fours. While female western lowland mountain gorillas aren't quite as big, their size is still pretty impressive! They can weigh in at about 90kg and measure up to 150cm.

Kiburi has spent the past few months settling into his new home and getting to know the female gorillas he's now been introduced to.

"Kiburi is definitely the strong silent type, and the girls have been working hard to get his attention - but it's clear he has developed a real affection for Mjukuu and Effie," said keeper Jo.

ZSL London Zoo Both male and female western lowland mountain gorillas can reach at least 150cm in height

What is a critically endangered species? A critically endangered species is at an extremely high risk of extinction in the wild. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has listed a number of animals including black rhinos, many species of orangutan and Sumatran tiger in this category.

"We've spotted them grooming him and Mjukuu, the dominant female, is often caught gazing lovingly at Kiburi... All being well, we hope it won't be long before we hear the pitter-patter of baby gorilla feet!"

The ultimate goal is for the gorillas to reproduce to help boost their numbers.

"Kiburi getting on so well with Mjukuu and Effie is real cause for celebration - bringing this new troop of gorillas together will help protect this incredible species for the future, which is at the core of the Zoo's conservation values."