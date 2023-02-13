Should noisy children be banned from eating out?

Getty Images Table manners? What table manners?! Should kids be allowed to just be kids in restaurants?

Have you ever been asked to keep the noise down when eating out with your family?

Well a spaghetti restaurant in New Jersey, United States, has introduced a total ban on children under the age of 10 after they had one too many bad experiences with young people creating lots of mess and noise.

Nettie's House of Spaghetti in Tinton Falls said on their Instagram account that they "love kids" but due to "noise levels, lack of space for high chairs and cleaning up mess", they are no longer able to accommodate children.

They also said wanted to take control of the situation after they were overwhelmed with "kids running around the restaurant".

They aren't the only ones who have taken this drastic step.

A Stoke-on-Trent café also does not allow children under the age of five in the restaurant so that their adult customers can enjoy their experience with minimal disruption.

Getty Images Do you have different rules when you are in restaurants compared to dinner time at home?

"We have had a no under-fives policy for 23 years simply because they run around, the mess they make and we don't have the facilities in the toilets," Harley's Cafe owner Tony Flackett told Stoke-on-Trent Live.

But we want to know what you think of restaurants banning children?

Do you enjoy eating out with your family? Have you ever been asked to keep the noise down?

Do you have to follow special rules when in a restaurant or should you be allowed to be yourself wherever you are?

Let us know using the comments section below!