A week after the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria the focus is turning to finding shelter for people who have lost their homes.

The United Nations is warning that not enough aid is getting to the people who need it quickly enough.

Many people affected are now living in tents in camps, near to where they used to live.

Lots of them are children and BBC reporter Laura Bicker went to speak to some of them and to find out what they need.

