Super Bowl 57: Five memorable moments from the night

This year's Super Bowl was historic for a couple of reasons - read on to find out why!

Last night was the much anticipated Super Bowl 57, one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

It's the last game of the National Football League (NFL) season in America, and this year it was held at Arizona's State Farm Stadium.

The Kansas City Chiefs took home the trophy after a thrilling 38-35 win against the Philadelphia Eagles, making it their second Super Bowl victory in four years.

But it's not just the American football game that people tune in for - the half-time show is one of the most-watched TV moments every year, and music star Rihanna took to the stadium's stage to perform for the first time in seven years.

The last time the grammy-award winning artist sang on stage was during her tour of her last album ANTI in 2016.

Because of the time difference, the game is shown very late at night here in the UK. So if you missed any or all of the action last night, don't worry, we've got you covered!

Here's the five biggest things you need to know from Super Bowl 57...

Two black quarterbacks faced off for the first time in Super Bowl history

Getty Images Quarterbacks Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles (L) and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs (R)

It was a historic night for the NFL, as the game saw black quarterbacks play for both teams for the first time ever.

Jalen Hurts played for the Eagles, and is well-known for his incredibly long throws.

Patrick Mahomes is the Chief's quarterback, and has thrown more touchdown passes than any other player this season.

Mahomes said in an interview before the game that it was a special moment for him: "The guys that came before me and Jalen set the stage for this, and now I'm just glad we can set the stage for kids that are coming up now."

What is a quarterback, and what do they do in a game of American Football? A quarterback is the leader of the team and the player that throws the ball a lot

In fact, they're often the only player on a team that will throw the ball

They're responsible for the team's offense, which is how they attack

The quarterback will shout various phrases to their teammates to signal what they plan to do, and what plays the team should get ready to do

Mahomes winning an MVP double

Carmen Mandato / Getty Patrick Mahomes had a great night

And speaking of Mahomes, it was a great night for the Chief's number 15.

Not only did he win the Super Bowl, but he also won the season and Super Bowl MVP.

MVP stands for Most Valuable Player - similar to player of the match in football here in the UK.

Mahomes is the first player to win all three things in one season since 1999.

Brothers faced off in historic battle

Getty Images Some have called Super Bowl 57 - 'Kelce Bowl'

Mahomes and Hurts weren't the only history-making face-off on the pitch.

Jason and Travis Kelce made history as they become the first siblings to play against each other in a Super Bowl.

Both of the brothers have won the Super Bowl with different teams in the past, but whilst they were playing against each other here, they weren't on the pitch at the same time.

That's because they both play offence - which is the attacking group of players on a team, and in American Football only one team's offence is on the pitch at any one time.

Rihanna bringing a 'special guest' on stage

Gregory Shamus / Getty Rihanna's team confirmed the pregnancy after the show

Singer and billionaire businesswoman Rihanna performed solo at the half-time show, in her first live concert in seven years.

In an interview before the game, Rihanna was asked if there would be any surprises during her performance.

"I'm thinking about bringing someone," she replied. "I'm not sure, we'll see."

Fans were trying to guess who she meant, with many assuming it would be one of the many big artists she's collaborated with over the years, such as Jay-Z, Drake or Eminem.

But it was actually none of the above - Rihanna revealed on stage that she is, in fact, pregnant with her second child!

