Sky Brown: 14-year-old becomes skateboarding World Champion!

Last updated at 07:58
Sky Brown skateboardingGetty Images
At the competition in Sharjah, UAE, Sky laid down some of the best competition runs of her career

Sky Brown has become a skateboarding World Champion at just 14-years-old!

The Team GB skateboarder earned herself a gold medal at the World Championships Skateboard Park competition.

After three runs, Sky got a high score of 90.83 to claim the gold.

The event is also the first Olympic qualifying event for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Sky said: "I just thought whatever happens I am just going to enjoy it. Landing all my runs was an amazing feeling."

Lola Tambling and Sky Brown smiling holding a Union Jack flagWorld Skate/Brice Kanights
Sky Brown (R) with Skateboard GB team-mate, Lola Tambling (L)

Sky Brown has already made history once before, becoming Britain's youngest ever summer Olympian at the Toyko 2020 Olympic Games.

It was the first time skateboarding was included as a sport, and she finished on the podium with a bronze medal.

And now she can add 'World Champion' to her list of achievements too!

Sky Brown skateboardingGetty Images
At just 14-years-old, Sky Brown is now officially the best Park skateboarder in the world!

She was the only young British skateboarder celebrating success at the competition in Sharjah, UAE.

GB team-mate, Lola Tambling is also 14-years-old and finished in an impressive 6th place.

It was her first ever finals at an international event after winning the British National Championships last year.

James Hope-Gill, CEO at Skateboard GB, said: "Both skaters have amazed us with their talent and their positions put them in a great place for the rest of the Olympic qualifying season".

