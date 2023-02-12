play
Watch Newsround

Giant willow aphid: Have you spotted this bug in your garden?

Last updated at 12:29
comments
View Comments
giant willow aphidWirestock/Getty
A giant willow aphid

A gardening charity wants your help to find this bizarre bug.

The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) is asking gardeners to let them know if they spot the giant willow aphid.

Scientists want to find out more about the creature, who disappears in spring then appears again at the end of summer. They want to know where it goes and how it uses garden plants.

Bug quiz

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

Have you seen the giant willow aphid?
Two giant willow aphids

The entomologist team at the RHS (people who study insects), want gardeners to send in pictures to them if they spot the giant willow aphid.

The insect is usually seen from July to February and normally found on willow tree, which is where they get their name from. But the RHS want to know if they are on other plants.

In May 2022, the aphid was discovered on another tree - quince, which is unusual for this insect. RHS insect expert, Dr Andrew Salisbury said: "The sighting of giant willow aphids on quince, a previously unrecorded host, at a time of year when they are rarely seen, only raises more questions about this fascinating and sometimes elusive aphid."

We are asking gardeners for their help tracking this aphid down to help answer these intriguing questions about this unusual species."

Dr Andrew Salisbury, Insect expert

It's not the first time scientists are asking gardeners for help. The RHS recently asked people to send in interesting pictures of weeds, to find out more about any rare wild plants that might be growing in new places.

Charity Buglife ask the public to record the amount of squashed bugs on your parent or guardian's car after a journey, to help scientists understand insect populations in the UK.

Most recently RSPB, conducted the world's largest garden wildlife survey, asking volunteers to track the birds living in their gardens and local green spaces.

Do you enjoy spotting wildlife in your garden or local park? What have you discovered recently? Let us know in the comments below.

More like this

kid-looking-at-bug-through-magnifying-glass.

Bugs: Why are they are so important to our environment?

Sarah Makin and Shanequa with plants
play
2:01

How to keep your houseplants alive

winning-photograph-rhs-annual-photographers-cactus
image

The Royal Horticultural Society's photography winners!

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Be better online

Safer Internet Day: Top tips for when you're online

comments
44
A woman sits amidst rubble and damages following an earthquake in Gaziantep, Turkey

Rescue services helping as big quake hits Turkey and Syria

comments
84
Amelia with her Junior Bake Off trophy
play
2:06

We speak to Junior Bake Off champion about winning the show

Newsround Home