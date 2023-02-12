Giant willow aphid: Have you spotted this bug in your garden?

Wirestock/Getty A giant willow aphid

A gardening charity wants your help to find this bizarre bug.

The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) is asking gardeners to let them know if they spot the giant willow aphid.

Scientists want to find out more about the creature, who disappears in spring then appears again at the end of summer. They want to know where it goes and how it uses garden plants.

What is a giant willow aphid? According to the RHS, aphids are sap-sucking true bugs. The can be from 1mm to 7mm long. The giant willow aphid is 5mm long, making it one of the largest in Britain. The giant willow aphid has a shark-like fin on it's abdomen - but scientists don't know why. There are more than 500 aphid species in Britain.

Bug quiz

Have you seen the giant willow aphid?

The entomologist team at the RHS (people who study insects), want gardeners to send in pictures to them if they spot the giant willow aphid.

The insect is usually seen from July to February and normally found on willow tree, which is where they get their name from. But the RHS want to know if they are on other plants.

In May 2022, the aphid was discovered on another tree - quince, which is unusual for this insect. RHS insect expert, Dr Andrew Salisbury said: "The sighting of giant willow aphids on quince, a previously unrecorded host, at a time of year when they are rarely seen, only raises more questions about this fascinating and sometimes elusive aphid."

We are asking gardeners for their help tracking this aphid down to help answer these intriguing questions about this unusual species." Dr Andrew Salisbury , Insect expert

It's not the first time scientists are asking gardeners for help. The RHS recently asked people to send in interesting pictures of weeds, to find out more about any rare wild plants that might be growing in new places.

Charity Buglife ask the public to record the amount of squashed bugs on your parent or guardian's car after a journey, to help scientists understand insect populations in the UK.

Most recently RSPB, conducted the world's largest garden wildlife survey, asking volunteers to track the birds living in their gardens and local green spaces.

