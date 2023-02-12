play
Brit Awards: It was all about Harry Styles at Brits

Last updated at 12:27
The Brit awards 2023 highlights

Harry Styles stole the show at the Brit Awards last night as he won all four of the awards he was nominated for.

Harry won best artist, best album, best song and best pop/R&B act - and he made sure he thanked his mum and former One Direction bandmates in an acceptance speech.

The awards celebrate popular music and took place at the O2 Arena which is in London.

Stars and celebrities were entertained by tonnes of show stopping performances from artists such as Lizzo and Sam Ryder.

More awards!
Beyoncé thanking fans at Brit Awards 2023Getty Images
Beyoncé had recorded a message for fans

Less than a week after making history at the Grammy Awards, Beyoncé won a further two awards at the Brits.

The music superstar won international awards for best artist and for song of the year - with Break My Soul.

She wasn't in London to pick up the awards in person, but thanked fans in a video message.

"I'd like to say thank you to all of my friends out there in Britain for your continuous support over the years," she said.

Wet Leg performing at the Brit Awards 2023Getty Images
Wet Leg added to two more awards to their list for the year

Wet Leg, who are a rock duo from the Isle of Wight, were tied with Harry Styles for the most nominations with four and got to take two of those home.

They won the awards for both best group and best new artist.

Like Beyoncé, they also enjoyed success at the Grammy Awards too - winning best alternative album and best alternative music performance for their song Chaise Longue.

Who performed at the Brit Awards?
Lizzo performing at Brit AwardsGetty Images
Lizzo was one of the many acts entertaining the crowd

The show was opened with a performance from the star of the show Harry Styles, with his hit As It Was - which won song of the year.

Lewis Capaldi, Cat Burns, Stormzy, Lizzo and Becky Hill were all among the list of acts wowing the crowd in London.

But it was Eurovision 2022 runner up Sam Ryder that closed the ceremony with a performance alongside superstar DJ David Guetta.

  • Congratulations to Harry styles for all his wins, beyonce, wet leg and also becky Hill. Amazing performances so thanks also to Lizzo, Sam Ryder, David Guetta, Cat Burns and Lewis Capaldi. An amazing night celebrating the importance of these spectacular music stars. Xx

