Kelce brothers are the first sibling opponents Super Bowl history

Some have called Super Bowl 57 - 'Kelce Bowl'

Two brothers are set to face off tonight in one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

Jason and Travis Kelce, will make history in doing so as they become the first siblings to play against each other at the Super Bowl.

The brothers have been on the same team before and have coached opposing ones, but this will be a first as the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

"You realise it could happen, I don't think we ever thought it would though," said Jason.

Jason plays for the Philadelphia Eagles and is the heavier of the two - he weighs 134kg.

Travis plays for the the Kansas City Chiefs and although he is lighter, he is the taller of the two at 195cm.

Both of the brothers have won the Super Bowl before and while they are on opposing teams they won't be on the pitch at the same time.

That's because they both play offence - which is the attacking group of players on a team, and in American Football only one team's offence are on the pitch at once.

Other sibling rivalries

Jason and Travis aren't the only siblings to face off in top level sport, in fact there have been some incredible sibling rivalries - and sibling partnerships - in sports history.

Gadirova twins

While gymnasts Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova frequently compete as a team, they have gone head-to-head too.

Last year they helped Great Britain to bring home a stack of medals at the Gymnastics World Championships.

The twins made history by getting some of Team GB's best results and bagging themselves a place in the 2024 Olympics.

Andy and Jamie Murray

While British number four Andy Murray has enjoyed years of success in singles tennis, including three Grand Slam titles, his brother Jamie is a star on the court too.

He is a doubles specialist though, having won seven Grand Slam titles and the Davis Cup.

The brothers have teamed up in the past, but played against each other in doubles for the first time in 2015 and it was Jamie that came out on top.

Venus and Serena Williams

Serena and Venus share a joke after competing against each other in the 2003 Wimbledon final.

It was one of the longest running sisterly rivalries and one of the closest.

Both Venus and Serena had been world number one and both had won multiple tennis Grand Slams.

Venus is older, by just over a year, but Serena was the first to win a major tournament, taking the US Open title in 1999 aged just 18.

Serena played her last professional match at a the US Open last year.

Head to head Venus v Serena 49 Career Titles 73 7 Grand Slams 23 1 Best world ranking 1

They've played each other 31 times in their careers, including nine grand slam singles finals with Serena winning seven of those.

But despite the fact they've competed against each other for so long, they've also played as a pair in several doubles tournaments, winning 14 Grand Slams and three Olympic gold medals together.