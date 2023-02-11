King Charles III: Official coronation logo revealed

The logo will be used on official merchandise for celebrations of the coronation

Do you know how you are going to celebrate the King's coronation? Whatever you are doing it's likely you will see a lot of this - the official logo.

It's been revealed by Buckingham Palace and will be everywhere in celebrations leading up to the big event, from street parties to souvenirs.

The logo has been created by Sir Jony Ive, the man who designed the iPhone.

He says the design was inspired by King Charles' love of the planet and nature.

The logo features a rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock - which are the flowers that represent the four nations of the United Kingdom.

They form the shape of the St Edward's crown which will be used in the coronation.

Sir Jony Ive said: "It is such an honour to be able to contribute to this remarkable national occasion, and our team is so very proud of this work."

The new King Charles stamps which were revealed this week don't include a crown.

King Charles and the Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on 6 May.

There will be a special concert the day after the ceremony on 7 May, which will be broadcast on the BBC and feature "global icons".

Monday 8 May will be an extra bank holiday and will highlight the work of volunteers.

Thousands of street parties were held to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022 and the palace is expecting events to take place in streets, gardens and parks in every corner of the UK.

What will you be doing to celebrate?