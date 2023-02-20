Mandalorian season 3: Send in your questions for Pedro Pascal

Getty / Lucasfilm

If you can feel the force, this is the way to put your questions to the main star of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Pedro Pascal.

The third series of the show releases on Disney+ in March, and picks up as Pedro Pascal's character Din DJarin, The Mandalorian, is reunited with Grogu, otherwise known as Baby Yoda.

The Mandalorian first came out in 2019, and takes place five years after the events of Return of the Jedi, the last movie in the original Star Wars trilogy.

The third series continues from a spin-off show, The Book of Boba Fett, which showed Luke Skywalker giving Grogu a choice to either train to become a Jedi, or to return to the Mandalorian - to which Grogu chooses his adopted dad, Mando.

So ahead of the new series, Newsround wants you to send in your questions to Pedro Pascal (Din Djarin, the Mandalorian).

They can about ANYTHING. It can be fun, silly or serious.

Send in your questions using the comment below.

