Mandalorian season 3: Send in your questions for Pedro Pascal

Last updated at 16:32
Pedro Pascal, The Madolorian and Baby Yoda.Getty / Lucasfilm

If you can feel the force, this is the way to put your questions to the main star of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Pedro Pascal.

The third series of the show releases on Disney+ in March, and picks up as Pedro Pascal's character Din DJarin, The Mandalorian, is reunited with Grogu, otherwise known as Baby Yoda.

The Mandalorian first came out in 2019, and takes place five years after the events of Return of the Jedi, the last movie in the original Star Wars trilogy.

Mandalorian and baby Yoda.disney+

The third series continues from a spin-off show, The Book of Boba Fett, which showed Luke Skywalker giving Grogu a choice to either train to become a Jedi, or to return to the Mandalorian - to which Grogu chooses his adopted dad, Mando.

So ahead of the new series, Newsround wants you to send in your questions to Pedro Pascal (Din Djarin, the Mandalorian).

They can about ANYTHING. It can be fun, silly or serious.

Send in your questions using the comment below.

  • What did you feel like in the big suit and helmet?

  • How did you feel when you got told you were going to play the mandalorian?

  • Were you a fan of Star Wars before you got cast as the mandalorian? Also, did you get a replica of Grogu to take home with you? 😂

  • If you could be any of the characters for a day who would you be and why?

  • Which is cuter: grogu or Yoda

    • Spurs_2011 replied:
      Defo grogu

  • Who catches the frogs grogu eats?
    Also is the rumour true: Does baby Yoda actually like chicken nuggets?

  • Do you ever miss Grogu when you’re not filming?
    Or do you get to take him home with you?

  • do you have any tip for people who want to be as amazing as you

