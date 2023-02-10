play
Watch Newsround

Huge earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

Rescue teams have been helping people throughout the night in southern Turkey and Syria after two powerful earthquakes struck the region on Monday.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck during the night, in the early hours of Monday 6 February 2023 .

This was followed a few hours later by a second earthquake in the same region, which had a magnitude of 7.5.

It's caused a lot of damage, left many people homeless and aid charities are rushing to help as many of those affected as possible.

Find out more:

Turkey-Syria earthquake: Ways to help as charities launch disaster appeal

How people in the UK are helping after earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

Rescue efforts continue after powerful earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

International help begins to arrive in quake areas

