Rescue teams have been helping people throughout the night in southern Turkey and Syria after two powerful earthquakes struck the region on Monday.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck during the night, in the early hours of Monday 6 February 2023 .

This was followed a few hours later by a second earthquake in the same region, which had a magnitude of 7.5.

It's caused a lot of damage, left many people homeless and aid charities are rushing to help as many of those affected as possible.

