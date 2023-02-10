Sisters get bravery awards for life saving transplant

Mabel and Ruby with their bravery awards

Sisters Ruby and Mabel have both been recognised for bravery by charity Cancer Research for undergoing operations for a life saving bone marrow transplant.

In 2020, Mabel became unwell and was diagnosed with a type of blood cancer called lymphoblastic leukaemia when she was six.

She had treatment called chemotherapy but it wasn't working so she needed a bone marrow transplant.

Not just anyone can give bone marrow to another person, but after blood tests it turned out that Mabel was able to give some of her blood making cells to her sister.

The surgery was successful and it saved Ruby's life.

What is leukaemia and how does a bone marrow transplant help? Leukaemia is a type of cancer that affects people's blood. It is a very serious illness. It is treated using powerful drugs called chemotherapy. A bone marrow transplant is when blood making cells from inside one person's bones are given to another person so they can make healthy blood cells.

Family handout Ruby and Mabel when they were younger

Ruby said she is really grateful for her sister who she now calls Mabel marrow: "I was really happy she could help because I love her and she's probably the best gift that I've ever got."

Now Ruby is well and enjoys dancing, swimming and playing the piano.

She is glad to have won the award for bravery and said: "Even though I was still smiling I was really poorly and now I feel amazing, because all of the medicines they all worked and I am just really happy now."