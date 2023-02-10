play
Watch Newsround

Sisters get bravery awards for life saving transplant

Last updated at 16:21
comments
View Comments
Mabel and Ruby with their bravery awards.
Mabel and Ruby with their bravery awards

Sisters Ruby and Mabel have both been recognised for bravery by charity Cancer Research for undergoing operations for a life saving bone marrow transplant.

In 2020, Mabel became unwell and was diagnosed with a type of blood cancer called lymphoblastic leukaemia when she was six.

She had treatment called chemotherapy but it wasn't working so she needed a bone marrow transplant.

Not just anyone can give bone marrow to another person, but after blood tests it turned out that Mabel was able to give some of her blood making cells to her sister.

The surgery was successful and it saved Ruby's life.

Ruby and MabelFamily handout
Ruby and Mabel when they were younger

Ruby said she is really grateful for her sister who she now calls Mabel marrow: "I was really happy she could help because I love her and she's probably the best gift that I've ever got."

Now Ruby is well and enjoys dancing, swimming and playing the piano.

She is glad to have won the award for bravery and said: "Even though I was still smiling I was really poorly and now I feel amazing, because all of the medicines they all worked and I am just really happy now."

More like this

Sophie and Vidyut
play
1:47

Meet the boy who helped change his best friend's life

Roman-Reigns.
play
1:42

Roman Reigns: WWE wrestler on leukaemia and ring life

sad girl looking at phone

Advice if you're upset by the news

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Be better online

Safer Internet Day: Top tips for when you're online

comments
40
A woman sits amidst rubble and damages following an earthquake in Gaziantep, Turkey

Rescue services helping as big quake hits Turkey and Syria

comments
74
Amelia with her Junior Bake Off trophy
play
2:06

We speak to Junior Bake Off champion about winning the show

Newsround Home