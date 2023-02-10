Princess of Wales: What would YOU say to YOUR old teacher after Kate hugs hers

Chris Jackson The Duchess gave her former school teacher a hug during the couple's first official joint visit since taking on their new roles

The Princess of Wales had a surprise meeting with her former school teacher during a visit to Cornwall on Thursday.

Joined by her husband, Prince William, the couple were making their first joint official visit to Cornwall since taking on the roles of The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall.

The princess' former teacher Jim Embury, was among the crowd gathering to greet them.

The Duchess started school at the private St Andrews School in Berkshire aged four.

After seeing her old teacher Mr Embury, she said "Oh my goodness!" and hugged him, before adding: "I do recognise you."

She asked: "Are you based here now? And you are volunteering here? Wow. That is such a small world.

"I'm trying to teach my daughter all the things you probably taught me."

Asked what sort of pupil she was, he replied: "I have to say fantastic," said Mr Embury.

"It was a great class and she was a great participant and a great kid. It was 25 years ago." added the former teacher, who taught Kate history in the mid-1990s.

