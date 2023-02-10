Women's football: What are the Arnold Clark and Pinatar Cups?

Getty Images The Lionesses are the top ranked team playing at the Arnold Clark Cup 2023

Four of the top 20 international women's teams in the world are set to face off in the second ever Arnold Clark Cup.

The defending champions, and UEFA Women's Euro 2022 winners, England will be playing three new teams in the tournament this year.

The Lionesses are the top side in the competition according to Fifa rankings, and will be joined by Korea Republic, Italy and Belgium.

The Arnold Clark Cup is being held in England and takes place just five months before the Fifa Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand later this year.

Meanwhile, both Scotland and Wales women's teams will be taking part in the Pinatar Cup.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the two tournaments...

Getty Images The Lionesses won the first Arnold Clark Cup in 2022

What is the Arnold Clark Cup?

The cup is named after Scottish businessman Sir Arnold Clarke and his car sales company are the main sponsors of the new competition.

It's run and managed by the Football Association - the people who are in charge of football in England.

The tournament is a round-robin format, which is where every side plays each other once, and the side that wins will be the one that sits on top of the table after all the games have been played.

Where is the Arnold Clark Cup being played in?

For the second year running England will be hosting the tournament, with games taking place at three stadiums, each hosting two games in one day.

The opening day of the cup will take place 16 February at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, which is the home of MK Dons.

Next the action moves to the Coventry Building Society Arena in Coventry on 19 February.

Then the final day of the cup is 22 February, with two games at Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol.

How can you watch the Arnold Clark Cup?

If you can't get to the games in person, don't worry you can still watch some of the world's top footballers on TV.

All of the fixtures will be broadcast live on ITV.

What is the Pinatar Cup?

Getty Images Wales will play the Philippines in their opening fixture in the Pinatar Cup

The Arnold Clark Cup isn't the only international competition taking place in February - the Pinatar Cup is also set to take place this month.

The Pinatar Cup is also a round-robin competition and starts 15 February in San Pedro del Pinatar in Spain.

Getty Images Scotland go into the Pinatar Cup ranked 25th in the world

Scotland and Wales are both playing in the tournament.

Fans can watch on BBC iPlayer and on the BBC Sport website.

