Wildlife Photographer of the Year: Snow leopard picture wins top prize

This winning image was taken by photographer Sascha Fonseca, and shows a snow leopard with the mountains of Ladakh in northern India and the sun setting behind. Sascha was very patient, as it was captured during a three year bait-free camera-trap project, set high up in the Indian Himalayas. Sascha has always been fascinated by snow leopards, not only for their cunning nature but also because of their remote environment - making them one of the most difficult large cats to photograph in the wild.