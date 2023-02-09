Wildlife Photographer of the Year: Snow leopard picture wins top prize
Take a look at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition's award winning images. Over 60,000 people voted and it was a spectacular photo of a snow leopard at sunset that won the top award. The winning image will now be displayed at the Natural History Museum in London. Check out the winner and runners up here...
This winning image was taken by photographer Sascha Fonseca, and shows a snow leopard with the mountains of Ladakh in northern India and the sun setting behind. Sascha was very patient, as it was captured during a three year bait-free camera-trap project, set high up in the Indian Himalayas. Sascha has always been fascinated by snow leopards, not only for their cunning nature but also because of their remote environment - making them one of the most difficult large cats to photograph in the wild.
Sascha Fonsec/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Onto the highly commended entries next, this is named 'Among the Flowers'. Photographer Martin Gregus spotted this polar bear cub poking his head above the high fireweed plant to look for its mother. Martin then set up his camera, waited a safe distance away and used a remote control to take the picture. It meant it was tricky to see exactly when the bear would enter the camera frame, but he managed to capture it perfectly.
Martin Gregus /Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Marina Cano captured this lion called Olobor, who is one of the Black Rock pride in Kenya's Massai Mara National Reserve. Marina wanted to photograph his majestic and defiant look against the very dark background, so she lowered her camera out of her vehicle to get this eye-level portrait.
Marina Cano /Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Look at this cuddly pair of foxes! Titled 'Fox Affection', Brittany Crossman caught the two red foxes, nuzzling into each other on Prince Edward Island, Canada. Brittany says this is one of her favourite images, showing a sweet moment between adult foxes.
Brittany Crossman /Wildlife Photographer of the Ye