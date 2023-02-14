The Big Question: Send us your questions for British Science Week!

Get ready, because British Science Week is just around the corner!

Taking place from the 10-19 March, the 10-day event is a celebration of all things science, technology, engineering and maths.

If you love a good experiment, are a calculating whizz, if you're obsessed with the latest tech, or spend your days dreaming up the next big invention, then British Science Week is most definitely an event for you to get involved in.

This year's theme is all about 'connections' and as we gear up to the big week, we want to hear from YOU.

What is this year's British Science Week theme all about? The theme for British Science Week this year is 'connections'. Connections play a huge role in science in lots of different ways. Scientists connect with one another and work together to come up with ideas for inventions and to solve big problems which they wouldn't be able to tackle alone. Science has enabled connections between different towns, cities and even countries, with technological advances which have brought the world closer together. Science can also be connected to many other subjects for different purposes, including maths, geography and even art!

Have you got a big science question you've always wanted answered? Is there something constantly puzzling your brain box? A subject that's always had you scratching your head?

Well, we might be able to help!

Here at Newsround, we're trying to answer some of the big questions that pop into your noggin.

Getty Images British Science Week 2023 kicks off next month

It might be about space, like, how deep is the lava on the volcanic planet Venus? Or, do aliens really exist?

Or it might be about our bodies; for example, why do we get dizzy when we spin around?

Your questions can be as fun or as complicated as you like - no topic too big, no dilemma too small!

To celebrate British Science Week, we're offering one lucky person or group the chance to have their big science question answered with a special feature on Newsround!

If chosen, you'll get the chance to be part of a report where you'll find out more about your question from a science expert.

So if you're up for getting your question tackled in person, let us know what YOU'D like answered by sending an email to: newsround.bigquestion@bbc.co.uk

Good luck!