The Big Question: Send us your questions for British Science Week!

Get ready, because British Science Week is just around the corner!
Taking place from the 10-19 March, the 10-day event is a celebration of all things science, technology, engineering and maths.
If you love a good experiment, are a calculating whizz, if you're obsessed with the latest tech, or spend your days dreaming up the next big invention, then British Science Week is most definitely an event for you to get involved in.
This year's theme is all about 'connections' and as we gear up to the big week, we want to hear from YOU.
Have you got a big science question you've always wanted answered? Is there something constantly puzzling your brain box? A subject that's always had you scratching your head?
Well, we might be able to help!
Here at Newsround, we're trying to answer some of the big questions that pop into your noggin.
It might be about space, like, how deep is the lava on the volcanic planet Venus? Or, do aliens really exist?
Or it might be about our bodies; for example, why do we get dizzy when we spin around?
Your questions can be as fun or as complicated as you like - no topic too big, no dilemma too small!
To celebrate British Science Week, we're offering one lucky person or group the chance to have their big science question answered with a special feature on Newsround!
If chosen, you'll get the chance to be part of a report where you'll find out more about your question from a science expert.
So if you're up for getting your question tackled in person, let us know what YOU'D like answered by sending an email to: newsround.bigquestion@bbc.co.uk
Good luck!
