Turkey Syria earthquake: What are schools doing to help?

Aid and support has arrived in Turkey and Syria to help victims of the earthquakes.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck in the early hours of Monday morning. This was followed a few hours later by a second earthquake in the same region, which had a magnitude of 7.5.

Emergency services, along with specialist rescue teams from around the world, have been trying to help the victims after hundreds of buildings collapsed. Charities are also providing emergency shelter, food and medical supplies.

Here in the UK, people are doing what they can to help by collecting donations of clothes, food and blankets or raising money to send to charity.

Are you doing anything special at school to help those affected by the quakes? Head to the comments to let us know.

What is your school doing to help?

People collected items at this café in Bournemouth to send to victims of the quake

There are many ways people are helping those in Turkey and Syria. Some people are donating money to charities, others are donating clothes, blankets or food to local community centres, mosques or churches.

If you'd like to help, it's important to check with organisers of the collections and charities first to see what items are needed before donating anything.

Many schools are fundraising to help the victims.

On the Newsround website, some of you have already been telling us what you're doing. Iggy said her school are having an own clothes day and everyone has to pay one pound. Roberta is doing the same and they're having a bake sale too.

Anadolu Agency/Getty Turkish Red Crescent give out hot meals to earthquake victims

Eagley junior school in Bolton will be donating the money raised from their own clothes day to Save the Children.

Save the Children is one of the charities that is part of the DEC appeal. The UK's Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) includes several charities such as British Red Cross and Oxfam, who join together to raise money for aid and support.

The funds will go towards medical supplies, emergency shelter, food and clean water after the quakes injured thousands of people.

The damage caused by the earthquakes in Syria is of particular concern for aid agencies because of the continuing conflict in the country.

Let us know if your school or local community is doing anything to help those affected by the earthquakes?