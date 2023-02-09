play
President Zelensky visits UK on surprise trip

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the UK on Wednesday in his first visit since Russia invaded Ukraine last year.

In what is a surprise visit, President Zelensky met with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Downing Street and made a speech in Parliament's Westminster Hall before going to Buckingham Palace to meet King Charles.

Speaking to Members of Parliament, Ukraine's president thanked the people of the UK for their help and support during his country's fight against Russia and said he was visiting on "behalf of the brave".

