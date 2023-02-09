Earthquake: What's Happening in Turkey and Syria

British charities are launching a special appeal on Thursday to help people affected by the big earthquakes in Turkey and Syria that happened on Monday.

The Disaster Recovery Committee appeal will bring together 14 different charities to raise money to help those in need.

So far Britain has already sent help to people who've been left without homes or food because of the quake.

BBC reporter Tom Bateman is in Turkey where rescues are happening and sent this report on the latest.

