Chloe Covell: Skateboarding stars wins silver at the World Skateboarding Championships

Francois Nel/Getty

Skateboarder Chloe Covell, was just 12 years-old when she became a world champion this month.

The World Skateboarding Championships took place in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Chloe won silver, just a week before turning 13.

Australian Chloe us a rising star, after a record-breaking year and with this latest silver medal she is hoping make it on the Olympic team for Paris 2024.

Find out more about the skateboarding star below.

Who is Chloe Covell?

Francois Nel/Getty

Chloe, is from the New South Wales, Australia and won her silver World Championship medal this February in UAE.

This is her third major medal - after she won silver and bronze at last year's X-Games. She is the youngest athlete ever to win two X-Games medals before the age of 13.

I was just watching the TV and the X-Games came on. After I saw that, I just wanted to start. Chloe Covell , Skateboarding champion

Chloe starting skateboarding when she was six years old. "I started competing at like maybe eight years old, eight or nine. At first, like my very first contest I was so scared," she said.

"But it's getting like easier now since I know a lot more people. They're all so funny, really nice and shred skaters. They definitely push me to get better."

When Chloe isn't skating, she loves football and is brilliant at it too, "I'm in the under 13 National Premier League team."

Chloe Covell is aiming for Paris Olympics

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty

This silver medal for the world championships has helped Chloe gain important points to help her qualify for next year's Paris Olympics.

If she makes it through, she will be Australia's youngest-ever Olympian - where she could meet Great Britain's youngest Olympic medallist Sky Brown.