play
Watch Newsround

Turkey and Syria earthquakes: How people in the UK are helping

Last updated at 16:37
comments
View Comments
People in Wiltshire donating clothes
People across the UK have been helping by donating things like clothes and supplies

As emergency services continue to help people in Turkey and Syria after two large earthquakes there, people around the UK are helping out too.

Many people have died or been hurt and many more have lost their homes.

Appeals have been made to countries around the world for aid, which is beginning to arrive.

Meanwhile here in the UK, charities, community groups and schools are all doing their part to help those affected.

England
Volunteers filling the back of a van with supplies
Volunteers have been preparing boxes to send over to those affected by the earthquakes

In parts of England collections points have been set up, where people can drop off things people will need like food, warm clothing and supplies.

Volunteers at the Wiltshire Turkish Community Centre have been collecting donations and putting them into vans to be taken over to Turkey.

Donations were also collected at Meyrick Park Café in Bournemouth, ready to be flown over to those who need them.

Residents brought along blankets, food, sanitary products and clothing for all ages.

Meanwhile Sherborne Abbey Primary School is going to have a non-uniform day on Friday and is asking pupils to donate 50p.

Weymouth Rotary Club says it is providing three Shelterboxes - which contain tents, water, mosquito nets and other essential supplies.

people at Meyrick Park Café in Bournemouth
Collection points have been taking in blankets, food and clothing
Scotland

Collection points have also been set up in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen and St Andrews to gather donations for people affected by the earthquakes.

A plane will take food, clothing and blankets to Turkey on Friday, all arranged by The Association of Turkish Alumni and Students in Scotland.

Wales
Emma Whittle, Brian Jones and search rescue dog CaiBritish International Rescue and Search Dogs
All different support has been offered from across the UK to help with the rescue effort

A rescue team - the British International Rescue and Search Dogs - which is based in Penmaenmawr, Conwy county, has offered its help.

Firefighters from across the UK including those working for Mid and West Wales and South Wales fire and rescue services are heading to Turkey to help with the rescue effort.

Northern Ireland

People from the Turkish and Syrian communities gathered at Derry's Guildhall Square for a vigil on Tuesday, to show support for those affected by the earthquakes.

Some councils have also opened books of condolence for people to pay tribute to the victims.

More like this

Turkish Red Crescent give out hot meals

Turkey Syria earthquake: How to help Turkey Syria earthquake victims

A man pushing a bicycle through a damaged street after an earthquake struck Chile in 2010.

How often do earthquakes happen?

A group of men standing in rubble after an earthquake in Haiti.

Why is it dangerous after an earthquake?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Be better online

Safer Internet Day: Top tips for when you're online

comments
34
A woman sits amidst rubble and damages following an earthquake in Gaziantep, Turkey

Rescue services helping as big quake hits Turkey and Syria

comments
61
Amelia with her Junior Bake Off trophy
play
2:06

We speak to Junior Bake Off champion about winning the show

Newsround Home