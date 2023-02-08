Turkey and Syria earthquakes: How people in the UK are helping

People across the UK have been helping by donating things like clothes and supplies

As emergency services continue to help people in Turkey and Syria after two large earthquakes there, people around the UK are helping out too.

Many people have died or been hurt and many more have lost their homes.

Appeals have been made to countries around the world for aid, which is beginning to arrive.

Meanwhile here in the UK, charities, community groups and schools are all doing their part to help those affected.

England

Volunteers have been preparing boxes to send over to those affected by the earthquakes

In parts of England collections points have been set up, where people can drop off things people will need like food, warm clothing and supplies.

Volunteers at the Wiltshire Turkish Community Centre have been collecting donations and putting them into vans to be taken over to Turkey.

Donations were also collected at Meyrick Park Café in Bournemouth, ready to be flown over to those who need them.

Residents brought along blankets, food, sanitary products and clothing for all ages.

Meanwhile Sherborne Abbey Primary School is going to have a non-uniform day on Friday and is asking pupils to donate 50p.

Weymouth Rotary Club says it is providing three Shelterboxes - which contain tents, water, mosquito nets and other essential supplies.

Collection points have been taking in blankets, food and clothing

Scotland

Collection points have also been set up in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen and St Andrews to gather donations for people affected by the earthquakes.

A plane will take food, clothing and blankets to Turkey on Friday, all arranged by The Association of Turkish Alumni and Students in Scotland.

Wales

British International Rescue and Search Dogs All different support has been offered from across the UK to help with the rescue effort

A rescue team - the British International Rescue and Search Dogs - which is based in Penmaenmawr, Conwy county, has offered its help.

Firefighters from across the UK including those working for Mid and West Wales and South Wales fire and rescue services are heading to Turkey to help with the rescue effort.

Northern Ireland

People from the Turkish and Syrian communities gathered at Derry's Guildhall Square for a vigil on Tuesday, to show support for those affected by the earthquakes.

Some councils have also opened books of condolence for people to pay tribute to the victims.