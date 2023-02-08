Zoo conservation quiz: London Zoo reveals X-rays of endangered animals

London Zoo

Can YOU tell an animal from a zoo vet's X-ray?

London Zoo has revealed some X-rays of the animals its been looking after and we've put them in a quiz to test your knowledge!

The Zoo has over 14,000 animals in its care and when the creatures come in for a check up, they sometimes need an X-ray to check on their health.

Now the Zoo have published some of the pictures giving you an amazing look at some of their endangered specials.

Why don't you see if you can tell what they each are?

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

The photos have been released as part of the Zoo's Vets in Action campaign to highlight the importance of veterinary care to zoo animals.

Sophie Sparrow, Senior Veterinary Nurse at London Zoo, said "X-rays are a vital part of the care we provide our animals at London Zoo... so we can ensure everyone remains in tip-top condition.

"Many of the species in our care are threatened in the wild...

"This means we have far less medical information about them... so we share vital information from X-rays such as these with vets and conservationists around the world, helping to improve animal and veterinary care globally."