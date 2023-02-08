Turkey Syria earthquake: How to help Turkey Syria earthquake victims

SOPA Images/Getty

Aid and support has been arriving in Turkey and Syria from governments, and ordinary people, from around the world after a huge earthquakes hit there.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck during the early hours of Monday morning. This was followed a few hours later by a second earthquake in the same region, which had a magnitude of 7.5.

Help has been arriving to the countries from all over the world, but people in the UK are also looking for ways to help.

Below are some ideas of how you could get involved in helping.

1. Be kind and supportive

Getty Images

One great way to help, is by showing kindness to people you may know or meet.

There might be lots of children in your school, churches, mosques or towns who might be directly affected by what's happened in Turkey and Syria. Their family heritage may be from Turkey or Syria.

You can offer support and friendship, which won't cost money, but can be very valuable at a difficult time.

2. Giving to charity

Anadolu Agency/Getty Turkish Red Crescent give out hot meals to earthquake victims

There are lots of charities out there, but before you donate any money, speak to your parents or teacher to make sure the charity you chose is the best fit for you.

The British Red Cross were one of the first big UK charities to start a appeal.

They are working with the Turkish Red Crescent and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent on the ground, "providing urgent support" and help evacuate people to safety.

Oxfam is another charity that has an appeal which will focus on providing "protection, water and sanitation, shelter and food". They will also look at the longer-term needs of victims, after the destruction caused by the quakes.

The weather is very cold in the areas where the quakes took place, so charity Save the Children are also checking what is needed.

James Denselow, form the charity said: "Providing shelter is the most urgent type of aid from our perspective," he says, because the cold weather is just as dangerous as the earthquake.

3. Doing a fundraiser at school

If you'd like to do a fundraiser at school it's best to ask your teacher, or head teacher, for advice on what you can do.

One example is Sherborne Abbey Primary School, Dorset, who will have a non-uniform day on Friday and ask pupils to donate 50p - with the money going to The Red Cross.

But there are loads of ways to raise money, such as sponsored walks, bake sales or even school fairs.

3. Speak to your local church, mosque or community centre

People collected items at this cafe in Bournmouth

There are many local groups who have started to collect items for victims of the earthquakes.

Dilek Oksuz, whose mother owns a café in Bournemouth, asked the community on social media and lots has been collected. "I am gobsmacked, I wasn't expecting this myself. We just thought a small help would be enough but this is way more," she said.

People have donated sanitary products, clothes and nappies all of which will be transported to Turkey on a cargo flight.

However, be mindful that not everything you think you want to donate will be useful, so it is best to check with the organisers and with charity shops what items are actually needed before donating anything.