Ukrainian President Zelensky is visiting the UK

REX/Shutterstock

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the UK on Wednesday, in his first visit since Russia invaded Ukraine last year.

In what is a surprise visit, Downing Street said President Zelensky will have a meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and make a speech in Parliament.

In March last year, the Ukrainian president gave a speech virtually from his country's capital city Kyiv to Members of Parliament - it was the first time a foreign leader had given a speech to MPs in the House of Commons.

President Zelensky's surprise visit to London marks the second time he has left the country since Russia's invasion in February last year.

He made a trip to the United States in December.

Downing Street Rishi Sunak meeting Volodymyr Zelensky when he arrived in the UK

What will Zelensky's UK visit involve?

As well as a speech in Parliament, President Zelensky will meet King Charles III and visit Ukrainian troops who are being trained by British forces.

It follows an announcement that British help with Ukrainian forces will be scaled up this year, with a further 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers receiving training along with fighter jet pilots and elite troops known as marines.

The UK had already announced plans to send tanks to Ukraine, with the Ukrainian military receiving training in how to operate them.

It's also expected the UK will announce fresh sanctions targeting Russia later.

What support is Ukraine asking for?

Getty Images Ukraine is calling for fighter jets to help its air defence in their ongoing conflict with Russia

Ukraine has continually asked countries it's allied with for air support in the form of fighter planes - saying advanced jets will help protect its skies from Russian attacks.

Ukraine's aircraft are more than 30 years old, and were built before independence from Russia - then known as the Soviet Union - in 1991.

But there are concerns among Nato countries, such as the US and UK, that providing aircraft could worsen their relationship with Russia and lead to a further escalation of the conflict.

The UK has focused instead on providing military support in other areas such as training, weapons and tanks.

Asked last month whether the US would be sending planes, President Biden simply said "no", meanwhile the UK said it was "not practical" for it to send its aircraft to Ukraine.

However, stopping short of any announcement of planes being supplied to the country, the UK government has said that training for Ukrainian pilots will ensure they "are able to fly sophisticated NATO-standard fighter jets in the future".

Since Russia invaded in February last year, the UK has spent £2.3bn on military assistance, the second biggest amount behind the US. The government has said it plans to match this spending again this year.

What's the latest on the war in Ukraine?

A map of Europe showing Ukraine and Russia

The US, UK and Germany have promised to send tanks in support of Ukraine as the country braces itself for a new wave of Russian attacks later this month.

Russia is attempting to push its forces forward in the south and east of the country, where Ukrainian troops have defended the important city of Bakhmut for six months.