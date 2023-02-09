Disney: Company confirms new Frozen 3 and Toy Story 5 films

Disney Frozen 2 raked in almost £272m pounds in its opening weekend

It's official! Disney have announced new sequels for some of their most popular animated movies!

The company has confirmed that Frozen 3, Toy Story 5 and Zootopia 2 are all in development and will be coming to the big screen.

They also said that they will share more information about the productions soon.

Whilst Disney haven't given much away yet, here's everything we know so far!

What's happened?

Disney/Pixar Toy Story 4 reunited much of the original cast of the first movie, along with some new additions such as Forky

The announcement was made by Disney boss Bob Iger.

"Today I'm so pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises, Toy Story, Frozen and Zootopia," he said.

Although he gave no further details about casts, plots or release dates for any of the films, he added that Disney would "have more to share about these productions soon."

The news has excited and surprised some fans especially as one of Pixar's leading producers, Mark Nielsen, said that Toy Story 4 would be the film's last sequel for the time being, when the film came out in 2019.

Last year Disney released Toy Story spin-off Lightyear, which saw Buzz Lightyear back with his own film.

The movie focused on the space rangers adventures before Toy Story and saw him become captain of the Universe Protection Unit of the Space Ranger corps which fight evil emperor Zurg.

The film starred Chris Evans as Buzz Lightyear, who took over the role of voicing the character from Tim Allen.

However, it seems that the toys are coming back, and with it Tom Allen - who appeared to confirm his return as the voice of Buzz Lightyear on social media.

Tim Allen/Twitter

No details have been announced around Frozen 3, although the highly anticipated new film is likely to smash new records.

Frozen 2 raked in almost £272m pounds in its opening weekend which at the time Disney said was a new record for the biggest opening weekend for an animation film.

Mr Iger also announced some big changes for the company.

He revealed that Disney+ experienced a decrease in subscribers for the first time since the streaming service launched four years ago and that he would need to cut some jobs across the company.

Mr Iger said he did "not make this decision lightly" but that Disney+ remained its top priority.