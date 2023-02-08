Ed Sheeran: Singer gives surprise performance at three New Zealand schools

Manurewa Intermediate/FACEBOOK

Imagine if one of the world's biggest popstars turned up at your school to give a surprise performance!

Well, that's exactly what happened to children at three lucky schools in New Zealand, when Ed Sheeran decided to pop along and perform a quick concert.

He also posed for pictures and gave a little motivational speech to the students.

The singer is currently performing in the country as part of his world Mathematics Tour.

What's happened?

Ed Sheeran has been surprising people all over New Zealand over the past few days, unexpectedly turning up at places such as tourist attractions and restaurants across the country and performing songs.

He also decided to pop into a few schools along the way too!

The singer-songwriter explained: "I'm on a day off in Auckland and I thought we'd come to some schools and give some kids a surprise with a free gig.

Photos and video on social media show Sheeran surprising students and staff in three different schools across the city.

He performed a selection of songs to his excited audiences, with children and teachers singing along to some of his greatest hits.

He also posed for photos and gave a little speech explaining what it means to fulfil your own journey in life, explaining that even though he wasn't good at some subjects in school, he found music and decided to stick with it.

Ed is currently travelling with his world tour for his +-=÷× Tour (Mathematics Tour)

After his performances, Ed called the experience "a wonderful day", adding that it was definitely one of his favourite days on tour.

Manurewa Intermediate school also posted Ed's visit on their Facebook page saying: "Such an unreal moment to have a special performance from Ed Sheeran at MI today!!! WOW!!!!

"Someone who embodies our vision statement of being Adventurous, a Risk-Taker, Persistent, Focussed with well-deserved Achievement! Another amazing day at MI!!!"