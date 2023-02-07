Japan: Pupils complain their backpacks are too heavy

Akiko Aoki/ Getty

Pupils in Japan are complaining that their backpacks for school are too heavy.

In a recent survey, more than 90% of children aged 6-12 who use a randoseru - a traditional sturdy backpack - said the weight of their full bag is a problem.

The randoseru is a backpack used in Japan by primary school pupils, they are made from leather and meant to last students through their first six years of education.

The report also found that nearly one in four children who said the weight was an issue, also complained of shoulder or back pain.

The health charity Backcare says that the weight of your books and bags are dangerous for children and could cause back problems later in life.

The charity say backpacks should be worn on both shoulders, with the straps tightened for a snug fit.

Schools aren't just a problem because they are heavy.

In 2018 we reported on a school who had banned school bags for health and safety reasons - they said younger children were getting injured by large rucksacks.

Why Japanese pupils are complaining about heavy bags

Getty Images It's tradition in Japan to be given a randoseru backpack when you start school aged 6 - they should last the six years of primary school

The randoseru bags are commonly used in Japan, with most pupils having one which they can fill with everything they need for school.

It's made from soft and hard leather and a variety of colours, but traditionally red is popular with girls and black with boys.

65% of students who took part in the survey said they would like to have lighter bags

According to the Yomiuri Shimbun, a Japanese newspaper, the average weight of a randoseru filled with books and other school equipment is 4.28kg (that's about 10 footballs), which has increased from 3.97kg in 2022.

The newspaper added that some students have bags that weigh more than 10kg!

However, there are some local education authorities who are trying to fix the problem of heavy bags.

Some schools let their children leave textbooks in classrooms overnight, especially when the weather is warmer outside which makes it harder when walking home with heavy bags.

The bags are also expensive, costing about ¥56,425 (£353), so in 2022 the town of Tateyama asked a company to make a lighter backpack, after the mayor recognised the price was increasing for the bags. They will be given to local to children, for free, at the start of the academic year this April.