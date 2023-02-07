LeBron James: LA Lakers player on verge of breaking NBA's all-time points record

Getty Images

Every sport has its players who are considered to be their GOAT (Greatest of All Time), and in basketball LeBron James is certainly strengthening his argument for the title!

The LA Lakers player is on the verge of shattering one of the biggest records in basketball history - the NBA's all-time points record.

James is just 36 points away from overtaking the current total of 38,387 in the regular season, which has stood for nearly forty years!

But what else has this superstar achieved? Here's five facts you might not about the 38-year-old legend!

1. He's nicknamed 'King James'

LeBron James is considered one of the most iconic basketball players of all time - fans call him King James!

LeBron has won four NBA championships, four NBA MVP (Most Valuable Player) awards, four NBA Finals MVP awards, three All-Star MVP awards, and two Olympic gold medals!

In 2019, he became the first player in NBA history to score a triple-double against every team in the league.

A triple-double is when a player achieves double figures in three different moves during a single game!

2. He's one of the highest paid sport stars in the world

With all his dominance on the court, it's no surprise that James has managed to translate that success off the court too!

As well as his NBA deal, he's been involved with campaigns for some of the world's biggest brands, including Nike, Coca-Cola, and Beats by Dre and his endorsement contracts have earned him millions of dollars each year.

In fact, according to financial business magazine, Forbes, James was the second-highest paid athlete last year, earning just over £100million!

Only Lionel Messi earned more than James in 2022.

3. He's been a movie star too!

In 2021, James had a starring role in the film Space Jam: A New Legacy.

James played a fictional version of himself and in the film James and his son find themselves trapped in a virtual world run by an evil artificial intelligence.

LeBron must save his son and get them home safely by leading Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and the rest of the Looney Tunes to win a basketball match against the Al's champions: the Goon Squad.

The film was a reboot of the old 1996 film Space Jam which stared basketball legend Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny.

4. He's passionate about helping others

Away from basketball, James is involved with charity work.

In 2004, he set up the LeBron James Family Foundation which helps more than 1,500 children and families of his hometown in Akron in Ohio.

The organisation also builds playgrounds in disadvantaged areas and hosts a yearly bikeathon, a charity ride which raises money and donates bicycles to school children.

5. He might never have been a basketball player!

As a child, before he had even picked up a basketball, James earned himself a reputation as a promising American football player.

He played the sport for two seasons during his high school days and at one point was considered to be the number one football prospect in his home state of Ohio!

Many experts think he could have become a professional wide receiver, a position which requires quick reflexes and speed.

However LeBron decided his real passion was basketball, and chose to focus on that.